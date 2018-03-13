Menu
MOVING CLOSER: These wild dogs were discovered within 2km of a North Coast town centre.
News

Feedback opportunity on pest animal management

Greg White
by
13th Mar 2018 9:36 AM

FARMERS and landholders of the Coffs Coast have been invited to state their views on the management of pest animals.

To get the ball rolling a community information session will be held at C.ex Coffs this Wednesday, March 14, from 11am to 1pm.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the impact of pest animals on primary production and on our natural environment can be severe.

"The draft regional strategic pest animal plans have been developed and are currently on public exhibition,” he said.

"The plans identify risks present in each region, set regional management priorities and provide for the coordinated management of pest animals within and across Local Land Services regions.

"Managing the impact of pest animals has positive outcomes for primary industries, the natural environment and local communities.”

The current consultation period is on public exhibition until April 20 and there is an opportunity for land managers, organisations and interested community members to provide feedback.

"It is vital these plans are developed with the community to ensure strong and responsive risk management with that is outcomes focused and based on regional priorities.”

To make comment go to www.haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au

