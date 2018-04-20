Federation pleads for more TAFE action

EXTRA TEACHERS: New TAFE staff will cater for the rising demand for trades qualifications.

THE NSW Teachers Federation is far from impressed by an announcement from the office of Assistant Minister For Skills, Adam Marshall, that 253 TAFE teachers will be recruited.

Forty per cent of these will be located in western Sydney to cater for an increase in demand for trades training.

How many will go to regional NSW is unspecified.

A search for current vacancies at North Coast TAFE found one casual position available for a teacher of education at Macksville with a closing date of April 19, the day of the minister's announcement.

While welcoming the extra jobs, Federation vice president Henry Rajendra described the announcement as "too little too late.”

"Minister Marshall will have to do a lot more work to rejuvenate the TAFE system than recruit a few hundred teachers,” he said.

"There have been more than 6,000 teaching and administrative staff cut from TAFE in recent years with courses slashed across the state despite the increasing level of student demand.

"We need the NSW Government to stop cuts and restore funding to rebuild TAFE which was once one of the best vocational education systems in the world.”

Mr Rajendra said maintaining a strong vocational education and training system was important to help young people gain skills and get good jobs.

"The Berejiklian Government should be directing 70 per cent of its skills budget to TAFE instead of continuing to rely on private providers.

"We want to know what the government is going to do to assist the 125,000 students who have missed out on a TAFE education which has severely impacted their life prospects.”