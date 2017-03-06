Federal Member for Cowper flies off to Indonesia

FLYING THE FLAG: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker will represent part of the Australian delegation at the Indonesia Australia Business Week in Jakarta.

AMID growing tension over the Coffs Harbour bypass, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker departed for Indonesia's capital at the weekend.

The Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister will lead the Agribusiness stream at the Indonesia Australia Business Week in Jakarta.

Mr Hartsuyker said he looked forward to meeting agriculture stakeholders in Indonesia and continue to forge opportunities for Australian farmers to export produce, including blueberries and other horticultural products, to Indonesia.

"Indonesia is a powerhouse in South East Asia, with a population of 255 million people and a rapidly growing middle class. Australia's two way trade with Indonesia is worth more than $11 billion each year, with significant potential for growth," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Through this trip, I want to further demonstrate Australia's priorities for strengthening two-way trade in agriculture and investment linkages with Indonesia.

"I have arranged for Australian blueberries to be featured on the menu at some of the IABW events to highlight the quality of our local produce."

Mr Hartsuyker will speak at a range of IABW events, including the Agrifood Supply Chain Business Forum, an Australian IABW Industry Delegation dinner and networking event with the Indonesia-Australia Partnership on Food Security in the Red Meat and Cattle Sector - Skills Development Alumni.

During his visit to Indonesia, Mr Hartsuyker will showcase Australian produce such as grapes, blueberries, peaches, nectarines, plums and beef.

He will also tour Indonesia's largest flour mill, the Bogasari Mill, and the Juang Jaya Abdi Alam feedlot.

Mr Hartsuyker went to Indonesia as part of the Australian delegation at the IABW which was led by Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steve Ciobo.