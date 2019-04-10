THE Federal Election could be called as early as tomorrow.

The move to bring on the ­campaign for a likely May 18 poll seems likely after the Prime Minister, campaigning in the Labor-held Tasmanian seat of Bass today, confirmed an election timing announcement was imminent.

Mr Morrison was ­expected to fly back to Canberra late tonight after an event in ­Melbourne, The Australian has reported.

"People won't have to wait too long to find out," he said.

Sources told The Australian Mr Morrison was planning on calling the election­ tomorrow, with campaign strategists in both the Coalition and Labor camps primed for a bare-­knuckled, seat-by-seat battle.

