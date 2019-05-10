The biggest election issue for Millennials

Negative gearing changes and superannuation franking credits ranked low for Millennials. So did Labor’s electric car policy.

WHEN Millennials go to the ballot box to elect the nation's next leader the single biggest issue that will affect their vote is the cost of living, according to a YouGov Galaxy poll, conducted exclusively for News Corp Australia.

Millennials ranked tax as the second biggest issue affecting their choice on May 18.

And it's not only Millennials - the generation of voters aged 18-34 years - for whom cost of living is the key issue.

The poll found that 58 per cent of all respondents would cast their vote based on cost of living considerations.

Cost of living has Millennials worried as we go to the polls.

Among the millennial age group, some of whom would be voting for the first time, 64 per cent said cost of living would influence their vote, followed by 38 per cent saying tax was the issue and 36 per cent said health spending.

There are almost 4.4 million Millennials enrolled to vote on May 18 but when it comes to the leaders, Millennials were not terribly impressed.

In regards to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, 33 per cent said he was useless, 31 per cent said selfish and 30 per cent said he was arrogant and untrustworthy.

Just 20 per cent said Morrison was trustworthy and another 21 per cent said he was well-intentioned.

When asked about Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten, the results were not too different. Untrustworthy was used by 32 per cent, while 28 per cent said he was useless and 26 per cent said arrogant. Twenty-nine per cent said he was well-intentioned.

When it came to the minor parties, Millennials thought Pauline Hanson was dangerous (42 per cent) and untrustworthy (46 per cent); Clive Palmer garnered 38 per cent for untrustworthiness.

Millennials also had strong views on which politicians are a liability or an asset to their party.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is, according to 55 per cent of Millennials, a liability to the Coalition.

But one-quarter of voters surveyed in the age group didn't know if Abbott was an asset or liability.

In regards to current Prime Minister Scott Morrison, 46 per cent of Millennials described him as a liability, 28 per cent said he was an asset to the party and another 27 per cent didn't know.

For Labor Leader, Bill Shorten, Millennials were evenly divided on him being an asset and a liability - 35 per cent opted for each one, while 29 per cent didn't know.

Almost half of the Millennials surveyed said former PM Malcolm Turnbull is a liability.

The result was similar for former Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce.