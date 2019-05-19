Eggboy spotted at Labor party

Will Connolly, aka Eggboy, has been spotted at the Labor election party.

Mr Connolly is the teenager who smashed an egg on the back of Senator Fraser Anning's head the day after the Christrchurch massacre.

Senator Anning put out a media release just after 51 people were shot to death in two mosques, blaming Muslim immigration for the terror attacks.

Mr Connolly was incensed and took himself to Senator Anning's media conference, filming himself as he cracked the egg on his head.

He was struck twice by the right-wing politician and then tackled to the ground by a group of his supporters.

News.com.au tried to speak with the 17-year-old tonight but was told by his "minder" he was not doing any media.

It's unclear why he is at the party but seeing as he's underage and can't drink, hopefully his interest in politics extends beyond wanting to pelt the nation's politicians.

Mr Connolly, who looks to have cleaned up his look with a new haircut, is from the affluent Melbourne suburb of Hampton, in the city's southeast but has made his way to the party in the northwest.

He was accompanied by a couple and another woman, functioning as his minder.

After his infamous stunt, Mr Connolly rose to fame around the world.

He was unofficially appointed our next Australian of the Year and labelled the "hero we deserve".

His face was plastered on T-shirts sold across the world and a GoFundMe page was been set up to raise money for his legal fees.

Musicians even offered the teen free lifetime tickets to any of their shows. His notoriety spread so wide that Egg Boy could have turned up anywhere and been given VIP treatment.

Wheatus labelled him "Hero of The Earth" and fans suggested the band re-records Teenage Dirtbag as Teenage Eggboy.

He's was even offered five-star treatment in Turkey and lifetime free drinks when he's old enough in Canada and Wales. Some even called for him to be US President.