26°
Opinion

Federal Budget to bypass Coffs Harbour

2nd May 2017 5:00 AM
Easter traffic in the Coffs Harbour city centre.
Easter traffic in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

 

Looking at business of a Coffs bypass

AS THE crow flies over Bulahdelah, then Kempsey ... even it may wonder why is there no bypass for the populating "now labelled city" of Coffs Harbour?

The amount of articles in The Advocate addressing this "inaction" over the 10 years I've lived here appear to be falling on deaf ears with our local members.

Perhaps Coff Habourians have been banging on the wrong doors with the question that begs beyond logic and belief.

Instead should the question be who or what body is actually blocking or delaying the bypass?

As a guess certain business owners on the Coffs Pacific Highway might just want to keep things the way they are because of their own self serving agenda.

In the meanwhile an onslaught of heavy traffic, dangerously large b-double trucks, smog, endless noise, ugliness and a fatality waiting to happen.

Aloisia Vivien Fenyes

 

 

Easter traffic in the Coffs Harbour city centre.
Easter traffic in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

Highway can fund its own bypass

SO THERE is a problem funding a bypass of Coffs Harbour. (CCA REVEALED: Not one dollar Federally for Coffs Harbour Bypass - March 1)

As a courier I see a revenue raising means on a constant basis.

At the 12 sets of traffic lights every time they change at least two vehicles go through a red light.

Install cameras to catch them. Thousands of dollars per hour. Bypass paid for in no time　

D. Edwards

 

It was standing room only at the recent council meeting discussing intensive agriculture and the growth of the blueberry industry.
It was standing room only at the recent council meeting discussing intensive agriculture and the growth of the blueberry industry.

Blueberry farm chemical concerns

IF readers wish to make further comment about 'Blueberry Blues' and the use of Dimethoate I refer them to Google and Dimethoate's 10 pages of explicit instructions on use and precautions needed to negate any adverse effects on people, cattle and environment.

The ramifications and unforeseen consequences of some other chemicals sprayed on crops in the past, close to residents, has caused ongoing major medical problems for some of these unfortunate residents.

Facts, not uninformed hysteria , solves problems and it is hopeful that our council will, when they are fully informed realise that chemicals and urban residential is not compatible.

The urban sprawl with an increasing population in the Coffs Harbour area is here to stay.

It presents a dilemma for farmers still living in close proximity to our Council approved rural urban population.

Council should bring in strict regulations or give these farmers the opportunity to split their acres, sell off their land and with their profits either retire or move where they can continue farming without adverse outcomes to residents or waterways. Government be it State or Federal needs to be involved to find a solution.　

G. Sutherland, Boambee

 

Reader didn't see humour in cartoon

I FIND the cartoon of Yasmin Abdel-Mayeed (Zanetti, CCA April 29) offensive.

I support her right to speak out and remind people of other injustices.

The reaction of MPs like Barnaby Joyce and others is hypocritical as they are the ones with the loudest voices promoting their version of 'freedom of speech', so why can't a different view be accepted?

My father served in the AIF during WW2. He rarely talked of the war as, for most people who experienced it, it was of loss of loved ones and horror at the barbarity. I honour the men and women who fought for our country and agree they must be remembered.

Let's be realistic and acknowledge there are many views, accept Ms Abdel-Mayeed's apology and think that if 'Don't' was substituted for 'Lest' this storm in a tea cup would be non-newsworthy.

John Courcier, Coffs Harbour

 

 

People are seen participating in a protest against the Adani mine outside the Indian High Commission in Canberra, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
People are seen participating in a protest against the Adani mine outside the Indian High Commission in Canberra, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Adani meeting a credit to campaigner

FIRSTLY hearty congratulations to the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group for running such a thoroughly informative evening at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery on April 26.　

It was standing room only, which was very encouraging as we are often way too apathetic about these things.

The proposed Adani Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin, Qld is a disgrace. The Federal Government seems hell bent on giving an Indian Billionaire a low-cost billion dollar loan of tax-payer money, (though we can't afford to look after our own), and the Queensland Labor Government have just given Adani free use of an unlimited amount of water for 60 years - water that local councils, farmers and other users have to pay for. The Government talks about 10,000 jobs but Adani themselves say it will only employ 1464 and at the same this mine could do could destroy thousands of tourism and farming livelihoods.

How much money is going into the hands of politicians to enable this project to go ahead?

Cheryl Cooper, Coffs Harbour　

