22°
News

Federal Budget - 2017 What's already known

9th May 2017 8:00 AM
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Treasurer Scott Morrison.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with Treasurer Scott Morrison.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE countdown to today's Budget is on, so here's our cheat's guide to everything you should know in advance to sound like an expert.

The Federal Government has already made some key announcements about education, housing and welfare that could affect you - but come back at 7.30pm tonight to see all the important hidden cuts and spending.

Here's what we know so far:

HOUSING

. First-home buyers will benefit from a new type of savings account that allows them to salary-sacrifice contributions towards a deposit from their pre-tax pay. They won't be able to dip into superannuation, as was suggested earlier this year.

. Retired couples who downsize by selling their homes will be offered exemptions from new superannuation caps of $100,000 in after-tax contributions and $1.6 million in retirement accounts.

. A "ghost house tax” will be imposed on foreign investors who leave their properties vacant, a practice known as "land banking”.

. A "bond aggregator model” will enable loans to community housing associations at lower long-term rates to encourage investment.

. The Government has ruled out doing much to reduce demand, including changes to negative gearing or capital gains tax concessions.

HEALTH

. The four-year freeze on Medicare rebates will lift this July for some GP visits, extending to specialists and medical procedures over the next three years. A standard GP consultation, which has remained at $37.05 since 2013 when Labor brought in the freeze, will rise to $40. It could cost taxpayers up to $400 million a year.

. It is part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year "national health plan” hoped to counteract Labor's "Mediscare” campaign.

. It will include extra support for hospitals including $730 million for Tasmania's Mersey Hospital, $6 million for prostate cancer nurses and medical research and preventative healthcare with an emphasis on mental health.

. Doctors will be encouraged to prescribe more generic brand medicine in an effort to save up to $1.8 billion over five years.

EDUCATION

. An extra $19 billion will be injected into school funding over the next decade under David Gonski's needs-based model, originally championed by Labor.

. Funding will increase from $17.5 billion this year to $22.1 billion by 2021 and $30.6 billion by 2027.

. The model will not discriminate between public, private and Catholic schools, so 24 of the nation's wealthiest schools will experience "negative growth” in their funding and 350 "slower growth” - but more than 9400 will benefit.

. The package is still $22 billion less than Labor has promised to spend on schools over the decade to 2027.

. It will be paid for by last week's announcement to cut university funding by $2.8 billion over four years.

. University students will face a 7.5 per cent tuition fee hike, phased in over four years starting in 2018. The maximum increase for a four-year, government-subsidised degree will be $3600, with a maximum total cost of $50,000. A subsidised six-year medical degree will cost a maximum of $75,000.

. Graduates will start repaying tuition fee loans at a lower income threshold of $42,000 instead of $51,957, high income earners (over $119,882) will pay 10 per cent of their income instead of eight per cent.

. Income thresholds for repayment will be indexed to the consumer price index instead of the faster rising average weekly wages, which means higher repayments to the government over the longer term.

. Universities will have to meet a 2.5 per cent efficiency dividend, and funding will depend on performance.

WELFARE

. There will be new measures to ensure benefits recipients "fulfil their obligations”, by meeting with employment groups, for example, or taking part in "work for the dole” schemes.

. Centrelink recipients could be restricted from buying alcohol, gambling or withdrawing cash.

. Up to $13 billion of 2014 "zombie cuts” to welfare and education will be dumped but replaced with the above $2.8 billion cuts to high education and $2.4 billion alternative cuts to welfare, passed by the Senate in March.

. These include abolishing end of year supplements for Family Tax Benefit Benefits, making the unemployed wait four weeks before receiving the dole and stripping carbon tax compensation from new welfare recipients.

. Up to 3.5 million people on the age and disability support pensions and parenting payment will receive one-off cash payments to help them cover their energy bills by June 30 - $75 for singles and $125 for couples.

. A $5.5 million awareness campaign will target anti-vaxxers, and from July, Family Tax Benefit A payments will be reduced by $726 a year for each child who hasn't been immunised.

. Another zombie cut of $55 million over three years from community legal centres has already been restored.

INFRASTRUCTURE

. The Government will bring forward most of its $50 billion infrastructure program from last year to "fast-track” projects it sees as "good debt” rather than "bad debt”.

. Sydney's $6 billion second airport at Badgerys Creek will be bankrolled by the Coalition after Sydney Airport declined the project.

. At least $1 billion will be put towards the inland rail connecting Brisbane with Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, which will be built in partnership with a private company for an estimated $10 billion.

. Expect the further roll-out of the Government's City Deals between all levels of government and the private sector to develop urban areas, starting with $100 million for Townsville.

BUSINESS AND MEDIA

. The first tranche of the 10-year plan was passed in April giving businesses with a turnover of up to $50 million a tax cut. The Coalition wants to extend this to all businesses.

. Oil and gas companies could lose some tax deductions.

. Gambling advertising will be banned before 8.30pm during live sporting events, and for five minutes before and after the start of play.

. The $130 million annual licence fee for broadcasters will be scrapped in favour of a $40 million spectrum fee.

. New measures to claw back up to $15 billion from the black economy.

NATIONAL SECURITY

. Defence spending is expected to rise from $32.4 billion in 2016-17 to $58.7 billion in 2025-26.

. The Australian Federal Police will receive an extra $321.4 million to fund an expansion of the force with up to 300 personnel expected to be hired, including negotiators, tactical response officers, bomb squad technicians and forensic specialists.

. Around $350 million will go to preventing suicide among war veterans.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

BLUDGERS will face a driver style demerit system in the Federal Budget which will cut off their payments for up to a month when they lose all seven points.

Rate increase approved for Bellingen Shire

Bellingen Shire Council was one of 13 NSW councils that applied to IPART for a rate increase in 2017-18.

Bellingen residents will pay more in rates after approved hike

Sisters reunite at 100th party

SWEET SIBLINGS: Joyce (left) and Edna all dressed up and ready to party

It's party time

United's unbeaten streak comes under fire

Boambee Bombers' Brody Parker takes a shot at goal in the Coffs Harbour v Boambee premier league clash at Boambee on May 7, 2017.

Coffs United given a shake up in build up to FFA Cup semi-final

Local Partners

Sisters reunite at 100th party

From rides in horse-drawn buggies, banana plantations, raising a family and kicking up her heels on a cruise; Edna has packed plenty into her 100 years

Planning for Woolgoolga's future

A draft plan to map out the growth of Woolgoolga will be considered by Coffs Harbour City Council on Thursday's meeting.

Council to consider the future plan for Woolgoolga's development

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Wicked witches

Which witch is which? Good witch, bad witch; see how it all began.

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Sassy in Sawty

Leading ladies of country

Simply Sara is coming this winter

Sara Tindley to bring new album to Bellingen Winter Music Festival

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Affordable Diggers Beach...

42 Driftwood Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $525,000 ...

New to the market and located in beautiful Diggers Beach this three bedroom, contemporary home offers vibrant feature walls, large north facing entertaining deck...

It&#39;s Not Just About The Views...

47 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000

Secluded and private, this architecturally designed home of over 300m² (including decks) sits on a 1,623m² block, hidden away at the top of Kratz Drive, one of the...

Value packed opportunity...

14 Dorrigo St, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 2 2 $360,000

Take a scenic drive out to Glenreagh and discover why this little village is becoming so popular. All the hard work here has been done to this fully renovated home...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $419,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Privacy &amp; Convenience

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $380,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a 3 minute drive to the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Architectural Masterpiece on 40 Acres...

177 Mastons Road, Karangi 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Architecturally designed by Schimminger Architects and built by Bienefelt Dolan, names synonymous with quality and ingenuity, this home showcases stunning features...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

Luxury home hits the market hoping to set a new suburb record

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Stunning Woolgoolga headland position

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

A home without equal

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!