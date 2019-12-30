FEBRUARY: Looking back at the year that was 2019

Reconnecting with country

BUAGIN, a proud Ngambaa (Nambucca Heads tribe) man set up a Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy overlooking the Nambucca river. The embassy is beside the block of land where 750-year-old remains were found under a house in 2017. These remains were confirmed with DNA testing as Aboriginal and ancestrally linked to Gumbaynggirr people. The embassy was set up with the aim to educate and inform.

Buagin at his tent embassy on the Nambucca river.

Rolling out rescue

COFFS Harbour City SES Unit received the keys to a new $270,000 emergency response vehicle. The vehicle was fully equipped with items including eDraulic second-generation road crash rescue gear as well as a lift, stabilisation and height safety gear. The NSW SES Coffs Harbour City Unit comprises 79 volunteers who carried out 230 emergency tasks in the previous year.

Col comes out

Ahead of the Sydney Mardi Gras, Colleen Young, formerly Colin of Coffs Harbour, made national headlines. Colleen was the subject of a new documentary by filmmaker Ian Thomson called Becoming Colleen showing at the Mardi Gras festival. Colleen hid her true self for most of her life, only beginning gender transition in her early 80s.

Emergency services on Woolgoolga Beach searching for the missing 27-year-old swimmer.

Woolgoolga drowning

A 27-year-old man died in unpatrolled surf at Woolgoolga Beach. The man was the subject of a 24-hour search after he went missing in the surf. Bystanders pulled a 21-year-old woman from the surf but were unable to reach the man. This incident followed a close call on the same beach on Australia Day and four drownings at Moonee Beach.

Seeing red over solar

NANA Glen residents opposed to a solar farm planned for the small village are ramping up the fight. Public meetings and protest signs have been organised to voice opposition to the proposed $15m solar farm. If approved, it will include approximately 50,000 solar panels across 53ha on two properties either side of Ferrets Rd.

Dr Duan March, vet at marine rescue and rehabilitation park Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

New name for marine park

MARINE rescue and rehabilitation park and leading tourism attraction, Dolphin Marine Magic relaunched as Dolphin Marine Conservation Park. For 50 years, park teams have rescued and released thousands of animals. "The new name more closely conveys what the park is about and reflects the original philosophy that drives our wildlife park," said managing director, Terry Goodall.

Storm season hits

SEVERE thunder storms lashed the Coffs Coast felling trees, wreaking havoc with utilities and leaving hundreds without power. The area from Nambucca to Urunga bore the brunt of the storms with SES crews from Coffs Harbour dispatched to the area to assist with numerous call out for help. Later that night a second wave of storms hit the Coffs Harbour area. The rain provided some relief after the previous month being the driest January on record.

A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh in February 2019. Photo: Frank Redward

Pacific Highway fatality

At 6am on February 13, a b-double left the highway about 100m north of the Shortcut Rd overpass and careered into an embankment situated between the two highway bridges at Raleigh. The truck driver, a Queensland man, died at the scene.

Tinder stalker shot by police

This month the NSW Coroner found police officers had no other choice but to fatally shoot Tinder stalker Paul Lambert after he doused his ex-girlfriend in petrol, and stabbed her 11 times. Lambert, 36, was shot three times in the chest and abdomen at the culmination of a car chase that ended with his death on the night of November 3, 2016 at Bonville, south of Coffs Harbour. He was advancing on police with a raised knife in his hand when he was shot and killed at the scene.

Youth unemployment

Coffs Clarence has officially recorded the highest youth unemployment rate in NSW - 22.3% according to ABS statistics. That figure came as unemployment rates fell to record levels across NSW (3.9%) and as the State Government and the Labor Opposition offered their latest pre-election employment pledges.

The Nationals announced if re-elected to government next month the Coalition would introduce a new Regional Youth Affairs ministry.