Pets & Animals

Fearsome 5m saltie, Trevor, meets a tragic end

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 7:49 AM
ADELAIDE River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead in the water, apparently struck and killed by boat propellers.

The giant croc was found belly up in the water, with reports saying he succumbed to head injuries from propeller blades.

Trevor was one of the most popular crocs regularly spotted on the Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruise tours, earning himself a certain renown because of his character - he was known for being big and fearsome.

 

Adelaide River favourite, Trevor the 5m saltie, has been found dead, apparently killed by boat propellers
Spectacular Jumping Crocodile Cruises guide Alex Williams said he held a soft spot for Trevor, who will be missed dearly.

"It's been really upsetting for all of us, Trevor was a really big personality on the river," he said.

"It wasn't just his size, but he was a hard crocodile to miss. He was far from being shy.

"Personally, I always considered him the most aggressive crocodile we worked with.

"Very stubborn, never backing down from anything. He was an imposing personality on the river."

