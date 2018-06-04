Fears Toowoomba criminals killed Sam Price

A DISTRAUGHT mum has called on a gang of Toowoomba criminals to speak to detectives about their role in the death of her 25-year-old son.

Sam Robert Price-Purcell - described previously by police as a mid-level drug dealer - was last seen getting into a bright yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan in the Mitchelton area of Brisbane on February 16, 2015.

Police believe that car, or a white Subaru WRX, carried the young man to the Toowoomba area.

It is unclear where Sam was killed, but homicide detectives have not ruled out the chance he was dumped somewhere in Darling Downs.

Speaking on the third anniversary of her son's disappearance on Friday, Leonie Price sent a message to the people responsible for killing Sam.

"He is in our hearts and our thoughts every day, but we need to know what happened so we can have some peace," Ms Price said, revealing Sam's four younger brothers and five cousins were desperate for closure.

"If you know anything, please, please come forward and tell the police what you know so we can bring this to an end.

"It's incredibly distressing for our family.

"Our lives have been permanently impacted by what's happened to Sam."

Leonie Price is desperate to know what happened to her son Sam Robert Price-Purcell who disappeared in February, 2015. Sherele Moody/NewsRegional

Police would not reveal any information about the criminal activities of the gang behind Sam's murder.

However, they refused to rule out drugs or discount the chance that Sam's body was dumped in the Darling Downs region.

"There is a strong connection to Toowoomba and the regional areas around Toowoomba where the vehicles were seen," Detective Inspector Damien Hansen of the Homicide Group said.

"We have identified strong persons of interest and we are also aware of a number of persons who have assisted (the killers) after the fact.

"Some of these people are no longer mixing in those circles and have moved on with their lives, started families.

"This will not go away so I would urge those people to come forward."

A police-issued image of Sam Robert Price-Purcell.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the distinctive yellow Commodore or the white 2000 WRX sedan in the Toowoomba and Mitchelton areas in September 2015.

Detective Inspector Hansen said the WRX had since been repainted sky blue and it has a large black spoiler fitted.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au. - NewsRegional