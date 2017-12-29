Fears held for missing man

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing on the Coffs Coast.
Police said it is believed Bellamy Bienefelt, 26, borrowed a Bronze Nissan X-Trail in Bellingen with NSW registration APQ26M, on Boxing Day to reportedly drive to Coffs Harbour.
Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have launched an investigation.
Bellamy is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 183cm tall with a slim build.
He has long light brown hair, blue eyes and a trim beard.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red label on the front and knee-length grey knitted shorts with a grey backpack.
Police and his family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition and are urging anyone with information on this location to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.