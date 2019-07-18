Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Daughter's desperate appeal

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate appeal

    Video Family and the police have called for help to find a missing man.

    HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    premium_icon HELP HIM COME HOME: Daughter makes emotional plea

    Breaking The daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns appeals for information

    Rescue Helicopter drops in

    premium_icon Rescue Helicopter drops in

    News One of the four Westpac Rescue Helicopters rumbled into Coffs Harbour on...