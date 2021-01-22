Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
There are fears for a 13-year-old boy who left a home in western Sydney five days ago and hasn’t been seen since.
News

Fears for missing boy

by Erin Lyons
22nd Jan 2021 9:53 AM

A desperate search is under way for a teenage boy who vanished from a western Sydney home five days ago.

Patrick Hartley left an address on West Wilchard Road in Castlereagh on Sunday night.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers have launched a wide-scale search for the teenager

"Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

Patrick is caucasian, 140cm tall, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black beanie and glasses with a black frame.

He is known to frequent the West Wyalong and Goulburn areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Fears for missing Sydney boy

missing child patrick hartley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News For just $5 a month for the first three months, you get access to all the best local stories, great rewards as well as news coverage from across Australia.

        UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing man's car found

        News Police have issued a description of the man believed to be washed from the...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        Aus Day weather: Coffs Coast to dodge NSW heatwave

        Premium Content Aus Day weather: Coffs Coast to dodge NSW heatwave

        News A heatwave is set to hit NSW. Here’s what we can expect in Coffs.