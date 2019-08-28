Fears boat ramp plans will be put on back burner

A SPANNER has been thrown into the works in what was thought to be a straight forward boat ramp project after months of hard work from community volunteers.

The boat ramp has been the talk of the town for a number of years and after the submission of a petition by Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancements Committee (CHRBRPEC), the project was awarded $10 million in the Berejiklian Government’s 2019-20 State Budget.

Earlier this week, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh announced talks of the slipway being built on the southern side of the harbour and included in the boat ramp project.

“He’s putting forward an idea of connecting the boat ramp enhancements that have been approved, funded and supported by everybody, with a commercial slipway on the southern side of the harbour,” John Lawler from the CHRBRPEC said.

“We say as a committee that’s not in the best interest of the citizens of Coffs Harbour. Over 12,000 of them strongly supported the fact that the boat ramp enhancements need to go ahead.

Mr Lawler called the idea of incorporating the two projects a Greenfields approach and firmly believes they should be dealt with separately.

“It’s a new idea and we’re not opposed to it in its own right, we say the two projects need to be absolutely separate and that there’s been enough talking now over so many years that the government and people in authority in the public service just need to get on and do it.

The committee put together ten recommendations for the boat ramp to improve safety and enhance the precinct including a groyne to help reduce siltation and eliminate the need for constant dredging, wash down facility, security cameras and more parking.

What concerns the committee is the proposed slipway joining in the project will take away from the boat ramp enhancements and safety issues won’t be dealt with.

“It’s a very big project, it’s going to require much more funding and our little project in a lot of ways will be held captive. It will be a prisoner to this much bigger, much slower moving project.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the $10 million funding commitment to upgrade the Coffs Harbour boat ramp in February and the committee had hopes the project would be started by the end of this year at the latest.

“The public have demanded it; local members have promised to deliver it and now they need to get on and do it.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh made the announcement on radio that one of the options as part of the boat ramp design is to have the slipway next to or near the boat ramp.

“This is just one of the options being looked at,” Mr Singh said.

“It’s not just a matter of extending the boat ramp and making it better, a whole lot of planning needs to go into this process to make sure we’re getting a good outcome.

Mr Singh said the project will be in planning for the next couple of months at least with construction to begin in about 12 months.

“This project also has to be made future proof. The new design needs to be made so it doesn’t get current issues later down the track”.