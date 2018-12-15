Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Locals are concerned the potential privatisation of the airport will result in sky high prices.
Locals are concerned the potential privatisation of the airport will result in sky high prices. "Rob Cleary; Rob Cleary / Seen A"
News

Fears airport users may be stung under privatisation

Jasmine Minhas
by
15th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUMBER of Advocate readers hold concerns the potential privatisation of Coffs Harbour Airport could push prices to exorbitant levels for the average airport user.

Coffs Harbour City Council may transfer the management of the airport to a private operator under a long-term lease after councillors voted last week to undertake an expression of interest to the open market.

While this could have several benefits, including the possibility of Coffs getting an international airport, a report released earlier this year by industry lobby group Airlines for Australia and New Zealand and commissioned by former ACCC boss Graeme Samuel found privatisation of airports led to higher costs for both airlines and passengers.

Advocate reader and former Canberra resident Ron Duncan believes councillors should look at the example of Canberra airport, saying costs such as parking had reached "ridiculous” levels.

"We saw what happened when they privatised Canberra airport. Everything the poor old passenger wants to do or use costs money now,” Mr Duncan said.

"We're just a little village up here really, we're not a big city. We're halfway between two major airports, we can easily commute.

"And why destroy our town by becoming international? Imagine the noise living around the Jetty. You can nearly touch the planes now.”

Canberra airport made headlines last year when it charged Qantas a whopping $20,000 bill after a plane was forced to divert at the airport due to bad weather.

Mr Duncan wasn't alone in his sentiments, with many readers taking to social media to share their concerns.

"As a resident I believe we should be providing an affordable service for residents, business and tourism and not see it as a way to gouge more money while holding a monopoly,” wrote Joe Cowling.

"Privatisation has proven to be favourable for companies and corporations but not the general public,” Sally Wilson wrote.

Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce has been calling for the privatisation of the airport, saying it could have great potential, particularly for local agribusiness and export, and for tourism.

Share your thoughts: Jasmine.Minhas@coffscoast advocate.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    premium_icon Girls rule the ATAR as boys fall behind

    Education Statisticians have highlighted a “troubling” trend which shows NSW boys have slipped behind in ATAR rankings for the past 10 years.

    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

    News "Pedophiles forget children eventually grow up," the victim said.

    Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    premium_icon Farmers say bypass plan doesn't cut it

    News His farm is in the path of one of the largest proposed cuttings.

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    The 12 pets of Christmas

    Pets & Animals The ultimate gift for 12 pets currently in shelter.

    Local Partners