Fear the Beard: local finishes on podium

Motorsport: Sébastien Ogier winning his sixth world title wasn't the only fairytale on the weekend, with local driver Mark Beard earning a podium finish in front of his family and friends.

Beard, along with co-driver Sam Hill, were competing in the Kennards Hire Classic Rally in a 1973 Datsun 1200 Coupe.

"We were hoping we'd go well, we pushed really hard and managed to finish third which was exceptional,” Beard said.

"It was an absolutely sensational feeling being able to be on that podium in front of people you know.

"We had the oldest car in the rally with the smallest engine, so we were really pleased.”

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Beard and Hill though, with a potential race ending fault on Friday causing concern within the team.

"We noticed the disc started whining... the disc housing had snapped completely and there was no oil left in it, we couldn't believe the car was still running.

"All the credit goes to my service crew at the BP/Kumho Woolgoolga Service Centre, they did a magnificent job of getting the car back together Friday night; we were up working on it until midnight.

"They were the ones who got us to the finish line and on the podium as fas as I'm concerned.”

Beard's now turning his focus to the Rally of the Heartland in South Australia next June.

Fellow local drivers Mal Keogh unfortunately broke his gearbox and did not finish, while Bruce McDougall managed to finish sixth in the same class.

Both men were competing in the R6 Digital Cup.