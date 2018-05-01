Menu
The damaged house. Picture: Brianna Morris-Grant
Man dead after ferocious house fire

Rick Koenig
1st May 2018 10:21 AM

UPDATE 10.45am: A MAN in his 60s has died in a ferocious blaze on the Tweed this morning.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed they had received a call at 8.25am this morning, with reports of large volumes of smoke issuing from a single level complex in Flamingo Place.

Firefighters attend to a fire in Flamingo Place, Tweed Heads in which an elderly man is believed to have died. (1 May 2018)
The spokesperson said the fire was believed to have started in the bedroom, where it was contained within the hour.

Following a search of the home, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District found the body of a man, believed to be aged in his 60s.

Four people managed to escape from the fire.

Tweed Heads Station Officer Price Conlan said the house was already engulfed in flame when his team arrived at around 9.15am.

"Unfortunately while they were searching for that person, they have come across a deceased person in the bedroom," he said.

"He was an invalid, and he has fallen out of his wheelchair and been unable to exit the building prior to our arrival."

