Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook has admitted to its second serious data breach but has declined to say who is behind the hacking of 50 million accounts. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP
Facebook has admitted to its second serious data breach but has declined to say who is behind the hacking of 50 million accounts. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP
Technology

Facebook refuses to identify hackers

by Staff writers and wires
13th Oct 2018 5:12 AM

FACEBOOK won't say who's behind the latest security breach, the worst hack ever that has exposed serious flaws in the platform.

Facebook says the FBI is investigating the second major security breach of its service, but the company says authorities asked it not to discuss who may be behind the attack.

That suggests Facebook may know or suspect who's behind the breach.

When Facebook disclosed the breach two weeks ago, company officials said they didn't know who was behind the attacks or where they might be based.

Facebook is disclosing for the first time that hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the breach.

The exact number hadn't been known before. Originally Facebook said 50 million accounts could have been affected, but Facebook didn't know if they had been misused.

 

A breach affecting 50 million Facebook accounts is under investigation, with facebook not revealing who might be behind the hack. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
A breach affecting 50 million Facebook accounts is under investigation, with facebook not revealing who might be behind the hack. Picture: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

 

Facebook says third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram are unaffected.

The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from those 29 million accounts.

For 14 million of those accounts, hackers got even more data, such as place of birth, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or the 15 most recent searches.

One million accounts were affected but hackers didn't gain information. The social media service plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

editors picks facebook hackers privacy security

Top Stories

    Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    premium_icon Loophole prompts rethink on road deaths of unborn

    News LAWS surrounding the deaths of unborn children will be reviewed after the tragedy of Katherine Hoang and her twins, who died in a road accident this month.

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:46 AM
    One-percenters that help HSC students

    premium_icon One-percenters that help HSC students

    Education Writing with a black pen rather than blue, can make a difference.

    • 13th Oct 2018 5:44 AM
    Western bypass could be the road of the future

    premium_icon Western bypass could be the road of the future

    News Talk soon turned to revisiting the the far western bypass option.

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

    Weather Widespread rain has the potential to cause flooding

    Local Partners