Favourite son returns to Comets

Rugby league: After a season of playing for the Orara Valley Axemen, Michael 'Buddy' Hart has returned to the club where his surname is synonymous.

Hart's grandfather Larry was a premiership winner with the Coffs Comets in the legendary 1983 grand final victory over Woolgoolga and captain-coached the club to the 1984 grand final.

Hart's father, Michael Snr, and uncle Brad were also teammates of current head coach Brandon Costin in the Comets' 1990 under-18s premiership side.

The 21-year-old said the chance to play under Costin was a big factor when he weighed up his future and is looking forward to ripping in.

"He's a really good coach and I want to learn from him,” Hart said.

"Next year I just want to make myself a better player and improve the parts of my game I need to.

"I'll play anywhere, wherever the team needs me I'm happy to play.”

Hart said he was looking forward to taking on the Axemen in 2019 and expected his former teammates to be full of lip during the contest.

"I'd hope they would be,” he said.

Comets president Steve Gooley said it was great to have the young playmaker back in the red and gold.

"It's fantastic for us he's back, his grandfather and father played here and had great success,” Gooley said.

"Buddy won reserve grade in 2017 and we're looking forward to him winning first grade in 2019.

"We're very happy to get him because he can play anywhere expect front row (laughs). As I said to him, he has that bit of black magic, he can pull something out of nowhere and is very creative.

"He's very popular and well respected in our club. He loves a good time and he gets on well with all the boys.

"He missed being here last year and looked forward to coming back.”

The Comets believe having Costin guide the current North Coast under-23s halfback will take his game to a new level.

The club held a barbecue and get together on Thursday night after training, with players, coaching staff, family members and supporters all coming together.