Favourite local pub undergoes facelift

NEW LOOK: Toormina Hotel manager Paul Basing in the revamped beer garden.
Jasmine Minhas
by

AFTER months of renovations, the Toormina Hotel has seen an influx of patrons after they unveiled their new playground, bistro and beer garden dubbed The Palms.

The new upgrades in the beer garden include private cabanas for the hotter days, seating in the sun, and a state-of-the-art kids play area.

Manager Paul Basing said The Palms, which opened on December 18, aimed to promote the family friendly aspect of the Toormina Hotel.

NEW LOOK: Toormina Hotel manager Paul Basing (below left) in the revamped beer garden.
"We've rebranded it to give it a name away from 'The Toormi' as it has always been labelled, and highlight it as a family friendly place, giving families somewhere different to go,” he said.

"It's been a really good response so far, and it's definitely a lot more busy. We've noticed a lot of

people coming out of the shopping centre can see it and they come over straight away.”

The works, which include female toilets, a fireplace and air-conditioning to name a few, took around three and a half months.

Toormina Hotel.
Topics:  coffs coast toormina toormina hotel

