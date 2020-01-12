Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Annual Raceday at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

THE Drake lived up to expectations as The Advocate's big tip for the day, winning the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup at Coffs Harbour Racing Club this afternoon.

The five-year-old lightly-raced gelding, trained in Port Macquarie by Jenny Graham romped home as the race favourite under the guidance of jockey Belinda Hodder.

Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Annual Raceday at Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Matt Deans

The Drake won by one and half lengths to pay $2.50 for the win and $1.35 for the place.

Brett Bellamy's gelding Northern Knight ran second ridden by Ray Spokes with Queen of Kingston, trained by Daniel Bowen and ridden by Matt McGuren rounding out the placings.

Having been spelled and already having a run at Eagle Farm, The Drake, son of Smart Missile, may have found his ideal distance after setting a blistering speed down the straight of the 1205m feature.

