Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Annual Raceday at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.
Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

Matt Deans
12th Jan 2020 6:15 PM | Updated: 7:30 PM
THE Drake lived up to expectations as The Advocate's big tip for the day, winning the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup at Coffs Harbour Racing Club this afternoon.

The five-year-old lightly-raced gelding, trained in Port Macquarie by Jenny Graham romped home as the race favourite under the guidance of jockey Belinda Hodder.

Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Annual Raceday at Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Matt Deans

The Drake won by one and half lengths to pay $2.50 for the win and $1.35 for the place.

Brett Bellamy's gelding Northern Knight ran second ridden by Ray Spokes with Queen of Kingston, trained by Daniel Bowen and ridden by Matt McGuren rounding out the placings.

Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Race Day. Matt Deans

Having been spelled and already having a run at Eagle Farm, The Drake, son of Smart Missile, may have found his ideal distance after setting a blistering speed down the straight of the 1205m feature.

Scenes from the 2020 Pink Silks Annual Raceday at Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Matt Deans

 

The Advocate's guest tipster Neil Evans was on the money for Pink Silks Cup throwing out a bunch of winning race tips for the day.
