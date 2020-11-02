Father of teens killed in stolen car ‘chase’ shares final text

The New Zealand-based father of two teenage brothers killed when the Holden Commodore they stole crashed while they were allegedly being followed by the car's owner has vowed to farewell his boys in Australia.

His tribute came as NSW Police said Mazen Kabbara, the 37-year-old owner of the SS Commodore, was allegedly following the boys at "excessive speed".

Kabbara was charged with a string of serious offences including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death following the crash at 4.20am Sunday.

The 36-year-old father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told The Daily Telegraph he was devastated following the loss of his two boys, aged 17 and 15, and was desperately trying to book a flight to Sydney to lay his children to rest.

"I loved them, they were my sons. I miss them but I'll be there to see them soon," the father said from his home town of Turangi on New Zealand's North Island.

He also revealed the heartbreaking final texts one of his final sons sent him three hours before the crash.

"Imma head off now and get some rest. Love u dad take care," the message read. "Love u my son," the father replied.

The father did not wish to comment on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police allege Kabbara woke to the sound of the brothers and a third teenager stealing the Holden SS Commodore from his Edmondson Park home at 4am on Sunday.

Kabbara is accused of getting in a Holden Arcadia and following the boys until they crashed at the intersection of Cowpasture Rd and The Horsley Drive at Abbotsbury.

The two brothers were thrown from the car and died at the scene. The third male, aged 17, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said on Monday that police will allege "the 37-year-old occupant of the home followed the stolen car while travelling at excessive speed". He is due to front Liverpool Local Court on November 25.

A man who worked opposite Mr Kabbara's old car dealership in Lansvale said the news was "devastating" and he was a "top bloke" caught in a bad situation.

"He is a victim in this. I know him first hand and he wouldn't hurt a fly and for this to happen him is a tragedy.

"The fact this happened to him, it could happen to anyone."

At the scene of the crash on Monday, a makeshift memorial decorated with a crown of flowers and candles etched with the initials of the victims, 'T' and 'C' grew, as friends of the pair gathered to mourn the tragedy.

Tributes for the young victims also started to flood the scene. "I love you my little bros," one note scrawled with writing reads. "For the one I love today, tomorrow and forever," said another.

Baris, a young school friend of the two brothers said they were "good people" taken too soon, "we just want to pay our respects," said another friend.

Speaking generally, leading Sydney criminal solicitor John Sutton said the law allowed for the self defence of property and the court determined whether the actions were legal.

"There is a statutory entitlement to defend yourself and your property," Mr Sutton said.

"So much will turn on, was it reasonable and did he honestly believe that what he did was reasonable?"

Victims of crime advocate Howard Brown said the deaths showed why police often abandoned road pursuits in their early stages.

"Imagine if that (stolen) car had T-boned another car, you'd have four or five members of the community innocently going about their business dead or seriously injured.

"It's only a car."

