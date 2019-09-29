Menu
2019 AFL Grand Final - Richmond v GWS
AFL

Father of GWS star arrested on GF day

29th Sep 2019 11:24 AM

GWS endured a dark day at the MCG on Saturday when they were comprehensively demolished at the hands of Richmond.

The ugly scenes on the field were only the beginning with Giants star Toby Greene's father, Michael, being arrested over an alleged assault of a female police officer, according to the Herald Sun.

Police were called to reports of a drunken man in the bathrooms of the stadium at about 5pm.

A Ferntree Gully man was arrested just after 5pm on Saturday and as he was being escorted from the grounds he allegedly headbutted a policewoman, Victoria Police said in a statement.

READ: Utter mayhem as richmond fans explode

The 59-year-old has been charged with intentionally causing injury, resisting police and assaulting police. He's due to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

In a separate incident a 21-year-old Brookfield man allegedly bit a police officer and a 27-year-old Brookfield man allegedly hit another policeman on the back of the head when they were spoken to about their behaviour.

Both have been charged with assault police and were released on bail. The officer who was bitten was taken to hospital for treatment.

In total 43 people were kicked out of the MCG for assaulting police, possessing alcohol and drugs, ticketing violations and behaviour issues following the Tigers' triumphant win over the Giants at the MCG.

female police officer grand final day gws star toby greene

