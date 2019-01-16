Menu
Father killed after stolen Land Rover smashed into his car
Crime

Man dies in smash with stolen car

by Nick Hansen
16th Jan 2019 6:49 AM
A FATHER is dead and his alleged killers on the run from police after a stolen Land Rover ploughed head on into his car on the state's Central Coast yesterday.

Police said the occupants of the stolen car, including a shirtless driver, ran from the crash scene on Wyong Road, Berkeley Vale at 4.40am, leaving 55-year-old Darren Hill for dead.

 

Darren Hill was killed when a stolen Land Rove Discovery slammed into his Kia Rio. Picture: Facebook


"It's disturbing in that the occupants of the Land Rover were seen to run from the scene, they did not stay and render any assistance to the deceased man," Chief Inspector Amanda Calder said.

Police suspect the Land Rover had crossed to the wrong side of the road when it collided head on with Mr Hill's Kia Rio.

Father-in-law David Connell said Mr Hill's wife and children were shattered.

"The loss this has caused to the family is just indescribable … they absolutely adored this bloke," Mr Connell told Channel 9.

The occupants of the stolen car were last seen fleeing though a reserve beside the main road.

The 55-year-old was left for dead after the crash. Picture: 9News

