Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Elzer and Karla Matthews of Coffs Harbour.
Richard Elzer and Karla Matthews of Coffs Harbour. facebook
Breaking

Father of Coffs man presumed dead pleas for privacy

Janine Watson
by
11th Dec 2019 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE father of a Coffs Harbour man presumed dead following the White Island volcano eruption on Monday has released a statement.

Peter Elzer's son Rick was on the island with his girlfriend Karla Mathews who is also missing.

They were travelling with fellow local Jason David Griffiths, 33, who is currently in a critical condition in an Auckland hospital following surgery yesterday.

Jason's mother and grandmother travelled to New Zealand this morning to be by his side.

With the intense media interest in the tragedy Peter Elzer has been forced to release a statement calling for privacy.

"We the extended Elzer family confirm that our son / brother / uncle Richard Elzer and his beautiful girlfriend Karla Mathews are among the eight people missing, presumed to be deceased following the volcano eruption on White Island in New Zealand on Monday," Mr Elzer stated.

"We are currently dealing with the situation as a close knit family unit and appreciate our privacy being respected by all media outlets.

"We acknowledge the mammoth efforts undertaken by Paul Murtha and Alex Severus who are travelling with Rick and Karla.

"They have searched tirelessly for information day and night, at their own expense, to provide us with regular updates."

Hayden Marshall-Inman admits he was afraid the volcano would blow back in September 2017. Picture: Still from NZ Pocket Guide YouTube Channel
Hayden Marshall-Inman admits he was afraid the volcano would blow back in September 2017. Picture: Still from NZ Pocket Guide YouTube Channel


The family also acknowledged the generous offers from Rick's employer Woolworths during this very difficult time.

"We are frustrated by the lack of information to us from the Australian authorities up until now and would like to call for a change to the way the Department of Foreign Affairs corresponds with immediate family members in crises like these.

"To be reliant on media reports for information shows a real lack of consideration for the welfare of those families.

"We extend our warmest wishes to all those still suffering and their families and the families of the deceased."

More Stories

disaster island new zealand volcano volcano white island volcano
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast is riding on the tracks of rail tourism

        premium_icon Coffs Coast is riding on the tracks of rail tourism

        News While the city waits for a future cruise ship terminal, tourists under this new service will flock to the coast every week.

        Too many emergency visits unwarranted

        premium_icon Too many emergency visits unwarranted

        News The latest health statistics are out.

        Distraught Coffs family on their way to New Zealand

        premium_icon Distraught Coffs family on their way to New Zealand

        News Family are on their way to New Zealand to be by Jason’s side.

        Development ‘out of keeping’ warn petition supporters

        premium_icon Development ‘out of keeping’ warn petition supporters

        News The proposal was the subject of a petition from nearby residents.