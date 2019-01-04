Bashed dad takes fight to insurers after long wait

Greg Khan now has a prosthetic eye after the vicious bashing in a Perth pub. Picture: Annette Dew

GREG Khan lost an eye, his job as a chief operating officer of an energy company and so much more when he was viciously bashed while on an interstate work trip in 2016.

Now the Narangba Valley father-of-four, who still suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, works only casually at a golf shop, as he struggles to recover from the life-changing assault.

Mr Khan, 47, was in a Perth hotel watching a State of Origin match before he was assaulted by two men, with one punching him five times and the other king-­hitting him in the face.

Apart from irreparable damage to his left eye, Mr Khan was left with multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, cracked cheekbone and teeth and facial nerve damage.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has filed a District Court claim against Sun-super Pty Ltd and AIA Australia Limited, seeking payment of $732,843 in total and permanent disability benefits.

It is claimed the qualified accountant, who was previously on a six-figure salary, has been unable to work in any occupation suited to his education, training or experience since June, 2016.

Greg Khan with wife Kara (back right) and children (L-R) Ava, 13, Thomas, 9, Lewis, 8, and Charlotte, 11. Picture: Annette Dew

Mr Khan, who now has a prosthetic eye, was devastated when first told he had to learn to live with one eye and agonised before deciding to have the damaged eye removed.

Mr Khan was told there was a risk of infection in the damaged eye and removal would stop the pain and avoid the possibility of his good eye losing vision.

"Every day I look in the mirror and I've got a hole in my face,'' he says.

"But the PTSD is the worst. I have social anxiety, I avoid going out anywhere.''

Every night he has vivid dreams and nightmares.

"I wake up feeling like I've run 10km and had 10,000 conversations,'' he says.

The man who once used to put in 10 hours a day and loved the challenges of his job, now finds it hard to concentrate.

"It was like I was on an upwards curve and then, like on the Stock Exchange, I dropped completely down,'' he says.

"All I want is time to rehabilitate myself to the point where I can get back to doing something workable for the family.''

Greg Khan, a former chief operating officer of an energy company, has been working in a golf shop since his bashing. Picture: Annette Dew

Mr Khan's TPD claim was lodged in July, 2017.

"We have alleged that AIA's failure to make a decision amounts to a constructive denial,'' Josh Mennen of Maurice Blackburn said.

"If the court agrees, the law states that it may then step into the insurer's shoes and decide the claim itself."

In court-filed defences to the claim, Sunsuper and AIA Australia denied Mr Khan's TPD claim, lodged in mid-2017, had been constructively denied.

They said a decision on the claim was yet to be made.