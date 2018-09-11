Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Victoria Father and Son Have Extreme Close Encounter With Whales
Environment

WATCH: Incredible family encounter with ocean giants

Grace Purvis
by
11th Sep 2018 9:34 AM

A father and son shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience after coming into an extremely close encounter with a pair of whales near Shoreham, Victoria.   

Drew Woods and his seven-year-old son Ollie were about to head out to paddleboard off the coast of Shoreham, on the Mornington Peninsula, about midday yesterday when something caught their eye in the distance.  

 Mr Woods and Ollie quickly went out about 500m to where two southern right whales were swimming to catch a closer look. 

A  family friend of the two happened to be a professional cameraman and managed to capture some beautiful footage from a drone as the whales circled the stunned paddleboarders.   

Ollie said the giant giants were around 20 metres long with the footage perfectly capturing the giant creatures gliding around and beneath the duo. 

"We just saw something moving quite far out in the ocean and then we saw its blowhole squirt out some water," a beaming Ollie told 9NEWS.   

"We were like 'wow' and quickly got our wetsuits on and we paddled out to it."  

The youngster admitted he was nervous being so close to the whales.  

Whale season in Australia begins late May and goes all the way through until November, so there's still time to catch the big gentle giants of the oceans in action this year.     

animals close encouter editors picks ocean sea lfie whales

Top Stories

    Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

    premium_icon Burnouts burst his tyre and left him stranded at the scene

    News The work of an alleged car hoon is still visible all around this neighbourhood in Bucca.

    Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    premium_icon Decision pending on Bowraville murders retrial

    News Development in legal process for a retrial over Bowraville murders

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear partners can track them.

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    Local Partners