Father and son duo complete 580km pushbike ride

Father and son Tony and Finn Canning have ridden pushbikes more than 580km from Sydney to Coffs to raise funds for a good cause.
FATHER and son duo Tony and Finn Canning have completed an incredible feat, riding pushbikes more than 580km from Sydney to Coffs to raise funds for a good cause.

The Cannings, aged 56 and 16, raised a total of $4,000 to support breast cancer patients with the McGrath Foundation.

In planning for 12 months, the pair began their journey in Hurstville and ploughed through despite very high temperatures.

Using the old highway where they could to avoid traffic, the duo rode for a total of four days and finished up at the Big Banana where they were greeted by family members.

Tony said despite being a keen rider, it was the toughest test for him and his son to complete, adding he was proud of his son and his effort.

The McGrath Foundation aims to support individuals and families experiencing breast cancer. Visit http://www.mcgrath

foundation.com.au to find out more.

