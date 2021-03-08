Father and son drown, First Fleet bombs: 1988 flashback

The year 1988 started tragically when a father and son were drowned at Red Rock.

An eight-year-old lost his life after being dragged out to sea, while his father also drowned trying to save him.

While the Bicentenary First Fleet visit to Coffs Harbour bombed - Council lost $145,000 on the venture - the Flying Banana contest was a huge hit with would-be flyers launching themselves off the jetty.

From drenching to drought, it was also year of extremes with Coffs experienced its wettest January in six years with 273mm recorded. But later in the year, it was a different story, with records indicating it was the driest October on record with just 7.8mm of rain for the month.

In 1997 music fans went wild at a concert by Australian grunge group Silverchair at Coffs Harbour Showground and the Advocate documented the scenes.

Also in 1988:

- Police found the naked body of a boy buried in a shallow grave 20 metres from the Glenreagh to Grafton road. Authorities said they believed it to be that of a missing 17-year-old Sydney boy.

- A report on the housing situation in the area submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council in late July raised concerns that the traditional cheap holiday in a caravan by the beach could become a rarity as the caravan parks were being bought up for expensive resorts.

From the Advocate archives in 1996: A bomb destroyed the Department of Community Services building in Duke Street.

- Meanwhile it was reported in the Advocate that the $100m Opal Cover resort at Korora has just survived a six-week period where the Signature Corporation ran out of money and was unable to pay its subcontractors.

- Thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of cigarettes from a Toormina warehouse in August.