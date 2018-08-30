Menu
Chicago horror: Derrick Sanders and his daughter, Addison
Crime

Dad, 10-year-old twins found dead in apartment

by Staff writers
30th Aug 2018 2:32 AM

A CHICAGO father allegedly killed his 10-year-old twins before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

Derrick Sanders, 45, was found dead in his home in West Rogers Park on Chicago's North Side just after 11am Monday (local time), according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The bodies of his children, son Mason and daughter Addison Sanders, were also found in the home, authorities confirmed.

The father was reportedly separated from the twins' mother, and his children visited him on weekends.

Addison and Mason Sanders
Addison and Mason Sanders

Police said Mr Sanders' estranged wife became concerned when the nanny couldn't get into the apartment, according to news station WBBM.

No motive for the apparent murder-suicide has been released.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the apparent crime "senseless".

"Our condolences go out to the family affected by the senseless murder-suicide at 6200 N. Richmond," Mr Guglielmi tweeted.

"A father, cowardly took the life of his two 10 year old children before turning the gun on himself. The offender had no previous history with the Chicago Police Department."

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14

