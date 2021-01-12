Father accused of baseball bat murder to reappear in court

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

The father of nine children accused of killing a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been granted an adjournment and will return to court in a month.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, appeared before Lismore Local Court via audio video link as the prosecution sought an adjournment to the case.

Police will allege Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on nearby Churchward Place in the early hours of Thursday, June 6, 2013.

Police will allege about 5.30am on Thursday, June 6, 2013, 29-year-old Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries.

Police allege that these injuries are the result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike Mr Dalton's head in what was their third altercation on the night of the incident.

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Lismore Local Court had previously heard last year, that Mr Williams would "defend this case right to the end."

Mr Williams' matter will return to Lismore Local Court on February 15, where he will appear via video link from custody.