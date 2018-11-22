Menu
Nude Beach at Tyagarah offs Grays Lane.
Council News

Fate of nude beach to be decided today

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:30 AM
Subscriber only

AFTER a long debate Byron Shire Council will today decide the fate of the clothing optional beach at Tyagarah.

The rescission motion before council is to remove the clothing optional declaration at Tyagarah Beach and open a new clothing optional beach in Byron Bay between the end of the Main Beach car park at The Wreck and Beaumonts Beach House in Belongil.

The passionate debate - dubbed as "the trickiest legacy item (council) had been left with" brought about a lengthy discussion at council's meeting last month, in the end Cr Basil Cameron and Cr Cate Coorey's motion passing which sought the establishment of a Safe Byron Beaches Committee and quarterly meetings.

But now the matter is back on the table - and anything could happen.

In a meeting on November 15, 2018 police stated that closing Tyagarah was the "first step" in making the beach safer.

In a NSW Police report it stated data showed an increase in police jobs in the Ti Tree Lakes and Tyagarah Beach area; from 2016 to September 12 this year, 97 incidents have been recorded (including sexual and street offences).

And with 15,000 extra people coming to the area over summer residents say safety is a major concern.

But nudists say with increased police presence the lewd behaviour has dramatically decreased.

Submissions from the public received by Byron Shire Council were 75 per cent for closing Tyagarah nude beach and 87 per cent for closing or moving it.

