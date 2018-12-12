Fate of Connolly Dam as recreation site to be decided today

Connolly Dam could be open to more fishing and boating.

THE fate of Connolly Dam as a potential recreation site is due to be decided today.

Four proposals will be presented to the Southern Downs Regional Council concerning how the dam is to be managed.

One option will see boating and fishing permits offered to the general public for each day of the week.

This would reverse the current arrangement that limits access to members of the Warwick District Fish Stocking Association to ensure it can raise enough money to to continue the stocking of the dam.

As of July 1, 2018, the council changed its approach and started to promote Connolly Dam as a recreational facility. It built a new toilet block and 20 camping sites to draw in more visitors.

Should the council vote to open the dam access to non-WDFSA members it would off-set the association's loss of the revenue by increasing camp site fees at both Connolly Dam and Washpool Camping Reserves.

The council's manager of community services and major projects will recommend councillors vote to amend the camping fees and allow boating access to seven-days a week for everyone, including non-WDFSA members.

Warwick District Fish Stocking Association spokesman Ed Kemp declined to elaborate on the group's position.

"All I can say is we are in negotiations and we're hoping for a good outcome for everyone," he said.

Other matters to be decided today include adopting changes to the Maryvale Futures: An Urban Design Framework.

The amended plan will see a footbridge and traffic bridge over the Millar Vale Creek, decontaminating the former rail reserve and turning the area into a native garden with walking tracks.

The council will also make changes to tree planting along Maryvale streets and building a 'unique' entrance statement into Maryvale from the Cunningham Highway.

These changes were suggested after consultation meetings were held in with Maryvale residents.

A number of commercial developments are also up for a vote.

The council will vote on a 90-unit retirement village at Torrisi Terrace, Stanthorpe.

Along with housing, this development will see the construction of a gym, men's shed, function room, activity rooms, indoor swimming pool, lounge area, library and landscaped open space with barbecue facilities.

These facilities will be for retirement residents only.