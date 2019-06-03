Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Fate of $500k in developer donations decided

by Sarah Vogler
3rd Jun 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Electoral Commissioner has ruled that about $500,000 in developer donations collected by the LNP in the lead-up to last month's federal election can be returned to donors and not handed to the state.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen posted his reasons on the ECQ website today, revealing he has decided to "exercise the statutory discretion that exists under sections 276 and 308 of the Electoral Act 1992 to not recover amounts payable as a debt due to the State from political parties, subject to the Commissioner being satisfied that specified conditions have been met."

"This decision is based on careful consideration of the legal implications of the HCA's decision, the statutory powers and responsibilities of the Electoral Commission of Queensland under its enabling legislation, and public interest considerations related to the potential courses of action available on this matter."

Mr Vidgen said the public interest considerations taken into account included that the ECQ issued advice prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth laws on how parties could use the loophole before it was ruled invalid by the High Court and that "parties acted in good faith and in accordance with ECQ advice, and the receipt of unlawful donations arose from a genuine understanding that the receipt of the donations was lawful at that time.

He also believed recovery action "may jeopardise voluntary compliance and co-operation by stakeholders in the future".

More Stories

developers donations ecq lnp politics

Top Stories

    Highway detour allows for road repair

    premium_icon Highway detour allows for road repair

    News TRAVELLING on the Pacific Highway tonight? Here's some changes you should be aware of.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 2:15 PM
    New water regulator has a huge task ahead

    premium_icon New water regulator has a huge task ahead

    News An investigation found water management and compliance ineffectual.

    Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work

    premium_icon Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work

    News Community recognised for coming together for mental health.

    PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    News More than 500 brides-to-be attended the Advocate's Wedding Expo.