Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to a fatal car crash early this morning.
Police were called to a fatal car crash early this morning.
News

Fatality on the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
10th Dec 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in the early hours of the morning.

Reports said a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree just before 1.30am on Rodeo Drive in the Nambucca Valley.

The driver died at the scene.

The passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Mid North Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading the way in nutrient management

        premium_icon Leading the way in nutrient management

        News LEADING the way to cleaner waterways affected by run-off from intensive horticulture on the Mid North Coast, bioreactors are hoping to be a game changer.

        Red Cross releases names of missing Aussies in volcano blast

        Red Cross releases names of missing Aussies in volcano blast

        News Three Australians feared dead, more than 20 listed as missing

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        VIDEO: House fire reignites causing the roof to collapse

        premium_icon VIDEO: House fire reignites causing the roof to collapse

        Breaking Home that caught fire earlier reignites.