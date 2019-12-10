Fatality on the Mid North Coast

Police were called to a fatal car crash early this morning.

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in the early hours of the morning.

Reports said a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree just before 1.30am on Rodeo Drive in the Nambucca Valley.

The driver died at the scene.

The passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Mid North Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.