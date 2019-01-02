Fatal side to summer cooling off

TWO in five drowning deaths occur in summer.

With the warmer weather hitting the Coffs Coast, Royal Life Saving is committed to communicating with members of the public about the increased risk of drowning in rivers, lakes, beaches and swimming pools.

Royal Life Saving also wants to show how people can enjoy water safely during these warmer months.

Research from the Royal Life Saving indicates an increased risk of drowning for children when on school holidays and for adults during public holidays.

Last summer, the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report recorded 103 drowning deaths around the country.

During the 2018/19 Australian summer, Royal Life Saving will again track drowning statistics from around the country.

Since the start of summer until Christmas Day, 12 drowning deaths have been reported in NSW, compared to eight last year.

Last week, at the popular tourist and local Moonee Beach, four people lost their lives.

Nationally, 30 drowning deaths have been reported, which is an increase from the 22 during the same amount of time last year.