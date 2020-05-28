Menu
Police are at the scene of a suspected shooting in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
News

Fatal shooting shuts down freeway

by Stephanie Bedo
28th May 2020 11:58 AM

A man has been fatally shot on a busy Melbourne freeway.

Police are at the scene on an on-ramp on the Monash Freeway in the city's southeast.

Officers were called to the incident on the Eastlink interchange in Dandenong North just after 10am.

Aerial images show a body on the road.

The Herald Sun reports there was a dramatic stand off with police and the man was shot by officers but details are unclear.

Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News
It is believed he was armed and threatened police.

"Further information will be released once operationally appropriate. There is no ongoing threat to the community," police said in a statement.

A commuter who called the ABC said, "There's a stand-off with a male... (the police) have guns drawn on him".

Dozens of detectives have arrived at the scene.

City-bound lanes of the Monash Freeway are closed at Heatherton Road.

Drivers heading toward Melbourne from the southeast have been urged to exit the Monash Freeway and use the Princes Highway instead.

 

Originally published as Fatal shooting shuts down freeway

