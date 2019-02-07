Menu
A man has died at the scene after colliding with a power pole on Rogans Bridge Road. (Feb 7, 2019)
Breaking

FATAL: One dead in collision with power pole

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Feb 2019 2:07 PM
Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have confirmed the death of a male driver involved in a single-vehicle-collision west of Grafton.

Just before midday, Police, Ambulance, SES and Fire crews arrived to the scene to find a car had collided with a power pole.

Station officer with Grafton Ambulance NSW Tim Bestwick said ambulance crews arrived to find the occupant of the vehicle, a man believed to be in his 30s, trapped inside.

"A short time later he died on the scene due to his injuries," he said.

Mr Bestwick said the road was significantly wet and suspected a storm had passed through earlier, but no official cause had been determined.

Crash investigation crews is at the scene and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter which was initially called from Lismore, was called off.

One lane of Rogans Bridge Road is open to traffic with authorities advising motorists to take caution through the area.

Power has also been interrupted to more than 400 residents with crews anticipating it will be restored by 3pm today.

More than 400 residents have been without power since midday.
ambulance nsw car crash editors picks fatal police ses
Grafton Daily Examiner

