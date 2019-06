A woman has died after falling from her bike on Linden Avenue.

A woman has died after falling from her bike on Linden Avenue. Frank Redward

A WOMAN has died after she fell from a motorcycle and hit her head on the gutter in a Coffs Coast street overnight.

The accident happened on Linden Avenue, Boambee East, on Tuesday night around 10pm.

Police said the woman aged in her 50s died after her head hit the gutter.

Heavy rain was falling at the time of the accident.

Emergency services are set to release more details on the crash later today.