A man has lost his life in a boating accident at Nambucca Heads this morning.
News

FATAL: Man dies after boat capsizes off Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
20th Sep 2019 9:22 AM
A MAN has tragically died after he was thrown from a fishing boat that capsized off the Nambucca Bar this morning.

Inspector Brendon Dean, Duty Operations Manager at NSW Ambulance, said paramedics were called to the scene just after 6.30am after receiving reports of the man in the water.

Three crews were dispatched to the location along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and other emergency services.

The man was found a short time later at a nearby beach where CPR commenced immediately, but to no avail.

“Whilst under extremely tense circumstances, emergency services worked closely to try and save the man, but despite their best efforts, there was nothing they could do,” Insp Brendon Dean said.

“It’s a devastating incident for everyone involved - what started as something so simple like a day on the water has unfortunately turned to tragedy.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

