Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

Jimi Knight has been charged over the alleged hit-and-run death of a woman in Nimbin.

Jimi Knight has been charged over the alleged hit-and-run death of a woman in Nimbin.

A MAN charged over the alleged hit-and-run death of a woman in Nimbin will spend Christmas in custody on remand after staff shortages caused further delays in his case.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is facing charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm over an April incident in Nimbin.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St when he fatally struck 62-year-old Tonia Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene.

He's lodged no formal pleas to any of his charges.

The Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told the court a further delay in charge certification was necessary due to paperwork delay.

"The charge certifier is not available, he's not here," she said.

"It was expected on a previous occasion he would look at it.

"The whole thing is based on this idea of continuity and that the person who certifies is the person who runs the trial."

But after a day of adjourning many separate matters to Mr Knight's, Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said "it's not fair" the accused would have to wait further for his matter to be heard.

"it's really alarming that there's so many delays," Ms Atkinson said.

"I know resources are tight at every organisation but at the end of the day it's costing you money having this rolled out and it's costing the person having to wait for this to happen.

Mr Knight did not apply for bail and was bail refused.

The case was adjourned until January 29 to set a date for charge certification.