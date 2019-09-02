Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died after a crash on Mullumbimby Rd.
A woman has died after a crash on Mullumbimby Rd.
News

FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

Amber Gibson
by
1st Sep 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 2nd Sep 2019 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has died and two men have been flown to hospital after two vehicles collided in Mullumbimby earlier Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, about 2km north of Mullumbimby at11.45am after reports of a crash.

NSW Police were told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive an elderly woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - was closed in both directions. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

mullumbimby crash nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Bombers and Lions collide in huge major semi final

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Bombers and Lions collide in huge major semi final

    News MINOR premiers the Boambee Bombers and traditional powerhouse Coffs City United Lions met in a huge major semi final clash on Sunday afternoon.

    SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    premium_icon SCENES! Fairytale continues as Wolves down Thunder in epic

    Soccer WOLVES and Thunder go to penalty shootout in a thrilling semi final.

    GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Coffs Coast’s best dads

    News Readers give their dads the shout-outs they deserve.

    Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    premium_icon Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

    News COFFS Harbour was a focal point of the NSW Police operation.