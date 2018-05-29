Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died in a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles at Sandy Beach this morning.
A person has died in a crash involving a truck and two other vehicles at Sandy Beach this morning. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

Rachel Vercoe
by
29th May 2018 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

EMERGENCY services are this morning responding to the scene of a fatal accident at Sandy Beach.

A truck and possibly two vehicles have collided with four people involved on Solitary Islands Way at the Holloway's Rd overpass.

NSW Ambulance Media said crews were called to the scene at 7:50am.

Three patients are said to have minor to no injuries and the fourth has died at the scene.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the Solitary Islands Way/ Holloways Road in Sandy Beach.

coffs coast emergency services fatal crash sandy beach truck two vehicles
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home, despite not setting foot inside before auction day

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    Food glorious food at Wedding Expo

    News Caterers and more will be at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

    Bloke who tiger wanted for dinner coming to library

    Bloke who tiger wanted for dinner coming to library

    Offbeat JM 'Josh' Donellan coming to Coffs library on June 7

    Most tips only for treating taste buds

    premium_icon Most tips only for treating taste buds

    Offbeat Is the only tip you give ... be kind to your mum?

    Local Partners