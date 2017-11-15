Menu
Fatal at Waterfall Way

NSW Police were on scene at the accident.
Rachel Vercoe
by

POLICE were on scene a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of the morning near Waterfall Way in Bellingen at Hennessy Lane.

Police said the accident caused a single person fatality .

Roads are currently open.

More information to come.

