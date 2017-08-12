Fatal accident at Thora

A MAN has died after being involved in a two-car collision at Thora this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Darkwood Rd and Waterfall Way following reports of a two car collision, shortly before 10.30am today.

A 31-year-old local man was killed at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle was conveyed to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command attended, established a crime scene and will prepare a Coroner's report outlining the full circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Local traffic diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.