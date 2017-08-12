22°
News

Fatal accident at Thora

12th Aug 2017 1:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has died after being involved in a two-car collision at Thora this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Darkwood Rd and Waterfall Way following reports of a two car collision, shortly before 10.30am today.

A 31-year-old local man was killed at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle was conveyed to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command attended, established a crime scene and will prepare a Coroner's report outlining the full circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Local traffic diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command fatal accident fatal crash nsw police thora waterfall way

WATCH: Horse community turns out to help find Ben the horse

WATCH: Horse community turns out to help find Ben the horse

After the tragic death of its owner, horseiding community shows its spirit joining forces in national park search

Retiree's lifesaving reaction

SAVIOUR: Pauline Casey helped a man after he collapsed with a pulmonary embolism on Sunday.

What would you have done in that emergency situation?

These state title chasing Suns are proudly Coffs Harbour

The Coffs Harbour Suns womens basketball team is vying for a Waratah League title this weekend.

This Suns womens team is Coffs Harbour through and through.

Community unites to find horse after tragedy

Judy and Marty Wall with another of the family's horses Chrissy and faithful dog Rusty.

Let the search for Ben begin.

Local Partners

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Choose wisely to get what you need from NDIS

LIVING WELL EXPO: The 2016 Living Well Expo at Coffs C.ex. Nola Moore and Cass Crocket with SCCA com officer Michelle Royce.

There is a lot to think about when looking for a service provider.

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Mega star of the 1990s to perform in Australia

SHE was one of the defining voices of the '90s but is now almost unrecognisable more than 20 years on.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $399,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Fabulous 5 bedroom family home...

51 Cavanba Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 3 2 $595,000 ...

On offer is a beautifully presented family home, boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including ensuite) and multiple living areas. Ideal for entertaining the large...

New Listing!

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

Prime Position….. Privacy….Space….and even a pool!

34 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $569,000 ...

Are you after a home with character, set on a level block in a sought after Bonville street? then this home will delight your sense of style and satisfy your need...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Great family home in sought after neighbourhood!

4 Ceanothus Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home has every box ticked for flexible family living and is located in one of Coffs Harbours best neighbourhoods just minutes to the CBD...

Sun, surf, sand and location...

21 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $485,000 ...

This three bedroom single level home in the popular Park Beach area will certainly surprise. Beautiful polished timber floors, open plan living and a large kitchen...

Diggers Beach Executive Living

9/6 Diggers Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $620,000

'Class. Sophistication. Style.' - the perfect summary of this impressive property. Located in the highly desirable Diggers Beach, this executive styled home is...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week