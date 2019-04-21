Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store.
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store. Wotif
News

Fat fire explodes burning man's hands and head

Kristen Booth
by
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was hospitalised after receiving burns from a fire at Noosa North Shore overnight.

A male in his 30's sustained superficial burns to his hands and head after throwing water on a fat fire in a takeaway store.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to the Beach Rd general store at 8pm last night where they put out the kitchen fire.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

fire general store kitchen fire noosa north shore queensland ambulace service queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    premium_icon Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    News A MIDDLE aged woman has been allegedly assaulted in her own vehicle during an attempted carjacking in Coffs Harbour.

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    News Lengthy delays for drivers at Woodburn

    Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    premium_icon Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    Crime Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing