Faster mobile speeds for the Coffs Coast on new network

Matt Deans
| 2nd Aug 2017 3:00 PM
Telstra launch its 4GX network at the Sapphire Beach tower today. Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom, Telstra Technical Specialist Clint Dixon and Anthony Jephcott owner of Telstra Coffs Harbour.
Telstra launch its 4GX network at the Sapphire Beach tower today. Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom, Telstra Technical Specialist Clint Dixon and Anthony Jephcott owner of Telstra Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

COMMUNICATING in Sapphire Beach just got a whole lot faster with Telstra launching 4GX services in the area, providing customers with access to one of the world's fastest mobile networks.

4GX is Telstra's latest 4G service bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage.

On the Coffs Coast, the 4GX footprint covers Bucca, Eungai Rail, Korora, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, North Macksville and Sapphire Beach.

What it means for customers is increased capacity for the local mobile network improving data speeds and making connections more consistent.

In simple terms - more media and video in more places with less delay and less buffering.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said the introduction of 4GX was designed to ensure customers continue to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices come onto Telstra's mobile network.

"Our customers in Sapphire Beach are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever," Mr Marom said.

"The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly.

"We're staying ahead of this demand by introducing 4GX to increase network capacity.

 

Telstra&#39;s Sapphire Beach tower has been upgraded to 4GX.
Telstra's Sapphire Beach tower has been upgraded to 4GX. Trevor Veale

THE TECH BREAKDOWN

In 4GX areas people with compatible devices can look forward to:

  • The fastest 4G speeds in Australia - Customers with 4GX category 9 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 5Mbps and 150Mbps.
  • Customers with 4GX category 6 devices can enjoy download speeds of between 2Mbps and 100Mbps. Customers with 4GX category 4 devices can enjoy typical download speeds of between 2Mbps to 75Mbps.
  • Extra 4G coverage - 4GX will boost in building coverage for 4G services bringing speedy mobile web access to more offices, bedrooms and lifts. And in regional areas 4GX can go further than Telstra's existing 4G frequencies creating better 4G coverage.
  • More 4G to share - 4GX means additional 4G bandwidth so you can use even more devices and do more of the things you love at the same time.
