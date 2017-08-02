Faster mobile speeds for the Coffs Coast on new network

Telstra launch its 4GX network at the Sapphire Beach tower today. Telstra Area General Manager Michael Marom, Telstra Technical Specialist Clint Dixon and Anthony Jephcott owner of Telstra Coffs Harbour.

COMMUNICATING in Sapphire Beach just got a whole lot faster with Telstra launching 4GX services in the area, providing customers with access to one of the world's fastest mobile networks.

4GX is Telstra's latest 4G service bringing faster speeds and extra 4G coverage.

On the Coffs Coast, the 4GX footprint covers Bucca, Eungai Rail, Korora, Macksville, Nambucca Heads, North Macksville and Sapphire Beach.

What it means for customers is increased capacity for the local mobile network improving data speeds and making connections more consistent.

In simple terms - more media and video in more places with less delay and less buffering.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said the introduction of 4GX was designed to ensure customers continue to enjoy the best coverage, network reliability and consistently fast speeds as more activity, more people and more devices come onto Telstra's mobile network.

"Our customers in Sapphire Beach are relying on mobile connectivity more than ever," Mr Marom said.

"The explosion in applications, shift towards mobile video consumption and use of mobiles in commerce means demand for connectivity continues to grow strongly.

"We're staying ahead of this demand by introducing 4GX to increase network capacity.

Telstra's Sapphire Beach tower has been upgraded to 4GX. Trevor Veale

THE TECH BREAKDOWN

In 4GX areas people with compatible devices can look forward to: