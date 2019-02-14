Fast, furious rugby takes centre stage

FULL THROTTLE: The KARI Ella 7s are returning to Coffs Harbour this March.

FULL THROTTLE: The KARI Ella 7s are returning to Coffs Harbour this March. Rob Cleary

RUGBY UNION: It's the largest gathering of indigenous rugby players anywhere in Australia and it's returning to the Coffs Coast this March.

The KARI Ella 7s, now in its 12th year, will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium from March 1-2.

More than $30,000 in prize money will be on offer as the hottest indigenous talent from around the country strut their stuff.

The three Ella brothers, Mark, Glen and Gary, are expected to be in attendance.

"There's 28 men's teams and 11 women's teams entering this year,” competition spokesman Rod Willey said.

"The draw will be coming out soon and we're expecting a high quality, even competition.

"The Highlanders are coming down from Queensland to defend their title and they have a couple of Australian players in their team.

"Redfern will also be out for redemption after winning in 2017 but falling short last year.”

The tournament will be streamed live on the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Facebook page and replays will be shown on NITV.