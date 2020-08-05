Fast-food proposal divides residents

An image of the proposed McDonald's restaurant submitted in the application from engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

A DEVELOPMENT application to build a McDonald’s restaurant at Toormina is causing some division among the suburb’s residents.

The fast-food proposal, which is currently open for submissions, has been earmarked for the southwest corner of the Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre complex.

The 24-hour drive-through restaurant would face Toormina Rd in a section of the complex that is currently used for carparking.

While many have embraced the chance for new jobs, others have shared concerns that the development would exacerbate the traffic congestion issues affecting Toormina Rd and Bangalee Crescent.

A number of other concerns have been listed in a new petition started against the proposal, which has currently attracted around 800 signatures.

The petition launched online by resident Jessica Miller argues a McDonald’s would have a negative impact on small business, the health of locals, and the residential homes located within 50m of the site.

Litter, noise and light pollution, and anti-social behaviour were also cited as potential issues the restaurant would expose these nearby homes to.

“With another McDonalds 5.8km away, we believe it is excessive to open another location in such close proximity, let alone for that venue to be open 24 hours,” Ms Miller said.

Submissions on the DA are being accepted until August 13.

According to McDonald’s Australia, the new restaurant proposal will provide an initial estimated economic investment in excess of $5m and would support construction jobs during the build.

The employment opportunities is expected to generate on average more than $1 million in employee wages annually.